Vanuatu vatus to Singapore dollars

Convert VUV to SGD

1000 vuv
11.09 sgd

1.00000 VUV = 0.01109 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.089790.81781.495611.66850.9634518.7545
1 GBP1.148511.25155104.3071.717751.916321.1065221.5401
1 USD0.91770.799009183.3421.37251.531160.8841517.2107
1 INR0.01101110.009587110.011998810.01646830.0183720.01060870.206507

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Singapore Dollar
1 VUV0.01109 SGD
5 VUV0.05545 SGD
10 VUV0.11090 SGD
20 VUV0.22179 SGD
50 VUV0.55448 SGD
100 VUV1.10896 SGD
250 VUV2.77240 SGD
500 VUV5.54480 SGD
1000 VUV11.08960 SGD
2000 VUV22.17920 SGD
5000 VUV55.44800 SGD
10000 VUV110.89600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SGD90.17460 VUV
5 SGD450.87300 VUV
10 SGD901.74600 VUV
20 SGD1803.49200 VUV
50 SGD4508.73000 VUV
100 SGD9017.46000 VUV
250 SGD22543.65000 VUV
500 SGD45087.30000 VUV
1000 SGD90174.60000 VUV
2000 SGD180349.20000 VUV
5000 SGD450873.00000 VUV
10000 SGD901746.00000 VUV