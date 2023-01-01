Vanuatu vatus to South African rand today

Convert VUV to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
154.37 zar

1.00000 VUV = 0.15437 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6774623.35321.14851.717631.2516104.311.91596
1 SGD0.596141113.92180.6846791.023950.74612962.18321.14218
1 ZAR0.04282060.071829810.04918040.07355010.05359434.46660.0820426
1 EUR0.87071.4605420.333311.495521.0897590.82091.6682

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / South African Rand
1 VUV0.15437 ZAR
5 VUV0.77185 ZAR
10 VUV1.54370 ZAR
20 VUV3.08740 ZAR
50 VUV7.71850 ZAR
100 VUV15.43700 ZAR
250 VUV38.59250 ZAR
500 VUV77.18500 ZAR
1000 VUV154.37000 ZAR
2000 VUV308.74000 ZAR
5000 VUV771.85000 ZAR
10000 VUV1543.70000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ZAR6.47794 VUV
5 ZAR32.38970 VUV
10 ZAR64.77940 VUV
20 ZAR129.55880 VUV
50 ZAR323.89700 VUV
100 ZAR647.79400 VUV
250 ZAR1619.48500 VUV
500 ZAR3238.97000 VUV
1000 ZAR6477.94000 VUV
2000 ZAR12955.88000 VUV
5000 ZAR32389.70000 VUV
10000 ZAR64779.40000 VUV