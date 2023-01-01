Vanuatu vatus to Canadian dollars today

1000 vuv
11.35 cad

1.00000 VUV = 0.01135 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Canadian Dollar
1 VUV0.01135 CAD
5 VUV0.05675 CAD
10 VUV0.11351 CAD
20 VUV0.22702 CAD
50 VUV0.56755 CAD
100 VUV1.13510 CAD
250 VUV2.83775 CAD
500 VUV5.67550 CAD
1000 VUV11.35100 CAD
2000 VUV22.70200 CAD
5000 VUV56.75500 CAD
10000 VUV113.51000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CAD88.09770 VUV
5 CAD440.48850 VUV
10 CAD880.97700 VUV
20 CAD1761.95400 VUV
50 CAD4404.88500 VUV
100 CAD8809.77000 VUV
250 CAD22024.42500 VUV
500 CAD44048.85000 VUV
1000 CAD88097.70000 VUV
2000 CAD176195.40000 VUV
5000 CAD440488.50000 VUV
10000 CAD880977.00000 VUV