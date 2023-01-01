Vanuatu vatus to British pounds sterling today

Convert VUV to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
6.61 gbp

1.00000 VUV = 0.00661 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6773223.3621.148371.717821.25215104.3541.91533
1 SGD0.59619113.92820.6846291.024150.74651962.21491.1419
1 ZAR0.04280460.071796910.04915420.07353080.05359774.466840.0819851
1 EUR0.87081.4606520.344111.495921.090490.87391.66792

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / British Pound Sterling
1 VUV0.00661 GBP
5 VUV0.03304 GBP
10 VUV0.06607 GBP
20 VUV0.13215 GBP
50 VUV0.33037 GBP
100 VUV0.66073 GBP
250 VUV1.65183 GBP
500 VUV3.30366 GBP
1000 VUV6.60732 GBP
2000 VUV13.21464 GBP
5000 VUV33.03660 GBP
10000 VUV66.07320 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GBP151.34700 VUV
5 GBP756.73500 VUV
10 GBP1513.47000 VUV
20 GBP3026.94000 VUV
50 GBP7567.35000 VUV
100 GBP15134.70000 VUV
250 GBP37836.75000 VUV
500 GBP75673.50000 VUV
1000 GBP151347.00000 VUV
2000 GBP302694.00000 VUV
5000 GBP756735.00000 VUV
10000 GBP1513470.00000 VUV