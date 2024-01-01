Vanuatu vatus to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert VUV to PEN at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = S/.0.03108 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 VUV to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03170.0319
Low0.03110.0306
Average0.03140.0313
Change-1.90%0.85%
View full history

1 VUV to PEN stats

The performance of VUV to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0317 and a 30 day low of 0.0311. This means the 30 day average was 0.0314. The change for VUV to PEN was -1.90.

The performance of VUV to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0319 and a 90 day low of 0.0306. This means the 90 day average was 0.0313. The change for VUV to PEN was 0.85.

Track market ratesView VUV to PEN chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71222.9461.1981.7961.297109.0341.958
1 SGD0.584113.4060.71.050.75863.7041.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7520.085
1 EUR0.8341.42819.14711.4991.08290.9841.634

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 VUV0.03108 PEN
5 VUV0.15540 PEN
10 VUV0.31080 PEN
20 VUV0.62160 PEN
50 VUV1.55400 PEN
100 VUV3.10799 PEN
250 VUV7.76998 PEN
500 VUV15.53995 PEN
1000 VUV31.07990 PEN
2000 VUV62.15980 PEN
5000 VUV155.39950 PEN
10000 VUV310.79900 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PEN32.17510 VUV
5 PEN160.87550 VUV
10 PEN321.75100 VUV
20 PEN643.50200 VUV
50 PEN1,608.75500 VUV
100 PEN3,217.51000 VUV
250 PEN8,043.77500 VUV
500 PEN16,087.55000 VUV
1000 PEN32,175.10000 VUV
2000 PEN64,350.20000 VUV
5000 PEN160,875.50000 VUV
10000 PEN321,751.00000 VUV