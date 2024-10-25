Vanuatu vatu to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a -0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.868% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.031 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.031 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.329% decrease in value.