100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Vanuatu vatus
Convert PEN to VUV at the real exchange rate
PEN to VUV conversion chart
1 PEN = 32.15580 VUV
0
|1 PEN to VUV
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|32.1558
|32.7072
|Low
|31.3394
|31.3394
|Average
|31.8322
|31.9194
|Change
|2.61%
|-0.90%
1 PEN to VUV stats
The performance of PEN to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.1558 and a 30 day low of 31.3394. This means the 30 day average was 31.8322. The change for PEN to VUV was 2.61.
The performance of PEN to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.7072 and a 90 day low of 31.3394. This means the 90 day average was 31.9194. The change for PEN to VUV was -0.90.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vanuatu Vatu
|1 PEN
|32.15580 VUV
|5 PEN
|160.77900 VUV
|10 PEN
|321.55800 VUV
|20 PEN
|643.11600 VUV
|50 PEN
|1,607.79000 VUV
|100 PEN
|3,215.58000 VUV
|250 PEN
|8,038.95000 VUV
|500 PEN
|16,077.90000 VUV
|1000 PEN
|32,155.80000 VUV
|2000 PEN
|64,311.60000 VUV
|5000 PEN
|160,779.00000 VUV
|10000 PEN
|321,558.00000 VUV