500 Peruvian nuevo soles to Vanuatu vatus

Convert PEN to VUV at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = VT32.16 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VUV
1 PEN to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.155832.7072
Low31.339431.3394
Average31.832231.9194
Change2.61%-0.90%
View full history

1 PEN to VUV stats

The performance of PEN to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.1558 and a 30 day low of 31.3394. This means the 30 day average was 31.8322. The change for PEN to VUV was 2.61.

The performance of PEN to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.7072 and a 90 day low of 31.3394. This means the 90 day average was 31.9194. The change for PEN to VUV was -0.90.

Track market ratesView PEN to VUV chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7921.4921.6220.93421.402
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0321.7921.9481.12225.702
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3811.5020.86519.819
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PEN32.15580 VUV
5 PEN160.77900 VUV
10 PEN321.55800 VUV
20 PEN643.11600 VUV
50 PEN1,607.79000 VUV
100 PEN3,215.58000 VUV
250 PEN8,038.95000 VUV
500 PEN16,077.90000 VUV
1000 PEN32,155.80000 VUV
2000 PEN64,311.60000 VUV
5000 PEN160,779.00000 VUV
10000 PEN321,558.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 VUV0.03110 PEN
5 VUV0.15549 PEN
10 VUV0.31099 PEN
20 VUV0.62197 PEN
50 VUV1.55493 PEN
100 VUV3.10986 PEN
250 VUV7.77465 PEN
500 VUV15.54930 PEN
1000 VUV31.09860 PEN
2000 VUV62.19720 PEN
5000 VUV155.49300 PEN
10000 VUV310.98600 PEN