Vanuatu vatus to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert VUV to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
30.77 ils

1.00000 VUV = 0.03077 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:25
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 VUV0.03077 ILS
5 VUV0.15383 ILS
10 VUV0.30767 ILS
20 VUV0.61534 ILS
50 VUV1.53835 ILS
100 VUV3.07669 ILS
250 VUV7.69172 ILS
500 VUV15.38345 ILS
1000 VUV30.76690 ILS
2000 VUV61.53380 ILS
5000 VUV153.83450 ILS
10000 VUV307.66900 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ILS32.50240 VUV
5 ILS162.51200 VUV
10 ILS325.02400 VUV
20 ILS650.04800 VUV
50 ILS1625.12000 VUV
100 ILS3250.24000 VUV
250 ILS8125.60000 VUV
500 ILS16251.20000 VUV
1000 ILS32502.40000 VUV
2000 ILS65004.80000 VUV
5000 ILS162512.00000 VUV
10000 ILS325024.00000 VUV