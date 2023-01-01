Vanuatu vatus to Fijian dollars today

Convert VUV to FJD at the real exchange rate

1000 vuv
18.58 fjd

1.00000 VUV = 0.01858 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:24
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Fijian Dollar
1 VUV0.01858 FJD
5 VUV0.09289 FJD
10 VUV0.18577 FJD
20 VUV0.37154 FJD
50 VUV0.92886 FJD
100 VUV1.85772 FJD
250 VUV4.64430 FJD
500 VUV9.28860 FJD
1000 VUV18.57720 FJD
2000 VUV37.15440 FJD
5000 VUV92.88600 FJD
10000 VUV185.77200 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 FJD53.82950 VUV
5 FJD269.14750 VUV
10 FJD538.29500 VUV
20 FJD1076.59000 VUV
50 FJD2691.47500 VUV
100 FJD5382.95000 VUV
250 FJD13457.37500 VUV
500 FJD26914.75000 VUV
1000 FJD53829.50000 VUV
2000 FJD107659.00000 VUV
5000 FJD269147.50000 VUV
10000 FJD538295.00000 VUV