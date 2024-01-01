Vanuatu vatus to Fijian dollars today

Convert VUV to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
18.77 fjd

VT1.000 VUV = FJ$0.01877 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:11
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Fijian Dollar
1 VUV0,01877 FJD
5 VUV0,09387 FJD
10 VUV0,18774 FJD
20 VUV0,37547 FJD
50 VUV0,93869 FJD
100 VUV1,87737 FJD
250 VUV4,69343 FJD
500 VUV9,38685 FJD
1000 VUV18,77370 FJD
2000 VUV37,54740 FJD
5000 VUV93,86850 FJD
10000 VUV187,73700 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 FJD53,26600 VUV
5 FJD266,33000 VUV
10 FJD532,66000 VUV
20 FJD1.065,32000 VUV
50 FJD2.663,30000 VUV
100 FJD5.326,60000 VUV
250 FJD13.316,50000 VUV
500 FJD26.633,00000 VUV
1000 FJD53.266,00000 VUV
2000 FJD106.532,00000 VUV
5000 FJD266.330,00000 VUV
10000 FJD532.660,00000 VUV