500 Vanuatu vatus to Fijian dollars

Convert VUV to FJD at the real exchange rate

500 vuv
9.33 fjd

VT1.000 VUV = FJ$0.01866 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72323.5321.1881.7531.275106.5461.925
1 SGD0.58113.6550.6891.0170.7461.8261.117
1 ZAR0.0420.07310.050.0750.0544.5280.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.81611.4761.07489.7231.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Fijian Dollar
1 VUV0,01866 FJD
5 VUV0,09330 FJD
10 VUV0,18660 FJD
20 VUV0,37320 FJD
50 VUV0,93300 FJD
100 VUV1,86600 FJD
250 VUV4,66500 FJD
500 VUV9,33000 FJD
1000 VUV18,66000 FJD
2000 VUV37,32000 FJD
5000 VUV93,30000 FJD
10000 VUV186,60000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 FJD53,59050 VUV
5 FJD267,95250 VUV
10 FJD535,90500 VUV
20 FJD1.071,81000 VUV
50 FJD2.679,52500 VUV
100 FJD5.359,05000 VUV
250 FJD13.397,62500 VUV
500 FJD26.795,25000 VUV
1000 FJD53.590,50000 VUV
2000 FJD107.181,00000 VUV
5000 FJD267.952,50000 VUV
10000 FJD535.905,00000 VUV