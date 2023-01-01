Vanuatu vatus to Norwegian kroner today

Convert VUV to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
88.49 nok

1.00000 VUV = 0.08849 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Norwegian Krone
1 VUV0.08849 NOK
5 VUV0.44247 NOK
10 VUV0.88494 NOK
20 VUV1.76988 NOK
50 VUV4.42469 NOK
100 VUV8.84939 NOK
250 VUV22.12347 NOK
500 VUV44.24695 NOK
1000 VUV88.49390 NOK
2000 VUV176.98780 NOK
5000 VUV442.46950 NOK
10000 VUV884.93900 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NOK11.30020 VUV
5 NOK56.50100 VUV
10 NOK113.00200 VUV
20 NOK226.00400 VUV
50 NOK565.01000 VUV
100 NOK1130.02000 VUV
250 NOK2825.05000 VUV
500 NOK5650.10000 VUV
1000 NOK11300.20000 VUV
2000 NOK22600.40000 VUV
5000 NOK56501.00000 VUV
10000 NOK113002.00000 VUV