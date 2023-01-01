Vanuatu vatus to Samoan talas today

Convert VUV to WST

1000 vuv
22.67 wst

1.00000 VUV = 0.02267 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:14
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Samoan Tala
1 VUV0.02267 WST
5 VUV0.11333 WST
10 VUV0.22667 WST
20 VUV0.45333 WST
50 VUV1.13333 WST
100 VUV2.26667 WST
250 VUV5.66668 WST
500 VUV11.33335 WST
1000 VUV22.66670 WST
2000 VUV45.33340 WST
5000 VUV113.33350 WST
10000 VUV226.66700 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Vanuatu Vatu
1 WST44.11760 VUV
5 WST220.58800 VUV
10 WST441.17600 VUV
20 WST882.35200 VUV
50 WST2205.88000 VUV
100 WST4411.76000 VUV
250 WST11029.40000 VUV
500 WST22058.80000 VUV
1000 WST44117.60000 VUV
2000 WST88235.20000 VUV
5000 WST220588.00000 VUV
10000 WST441176.00000 VUV