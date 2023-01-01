Vanuatu vatus to Argentine pesos today

Convert VUV to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
2,945.11 ars

1.00000 VUV = 2.94511 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6773523.36041.148241.71761.25185104.3321.91546
1 SGD0.596177113.92690.6845761.023990.74632462.20021.14195
1 ZAR0.04280750.071803310.04915480.07352620.05358874.466180.0819961
1 EUR0.87091.4607620.343911.495811.090290.85941.66812

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Argentine Peso
1 VUV2.94511 ARS
5 VUV14.72555 ARS
10 VUV29.45110 ARS
20 VUV58.90220 ARS
50 VUV147.25550 ARS
100 VUV294.51100 ARS
250 VUV736.27750 ARS
500 VUV1472.55500 ARS
1000 VUV2945.11000 ARS
2000 VUV5890.22000 ARS
5000 VUV14725.55000 ARS
10000 VUV29451.10000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ARS0.33955 VUV
5 ARS1.69773 VUV
10 ARS3.39546 VUV
20 ARS6.79092 VUV
50 ARS16.97730 VUV
100 ARS33.95460 VUV
250 ARS84.88650 VUV
500 ARS169.77300 VUV
1000 ARS339.54600 VUV
2000 ARS679.09200 VUV
5000 ARS1697.73000 VUV
10000 ARS3395.46000 VUV