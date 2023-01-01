Vanuatu vatus to Omani rials today

Convert VUV to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
3.185 omr

1.00000 VUV = 0.00319 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
Track the exchange rate
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.0990.84281.495641.66820.963818.7558
1 GBP1.1483711.25185104.3321.717731.91591.106821.5408
1 USD0.917450.798818183.3421.372151.530460.884217.2072
1 INR0.0110080.009584820.011998810.01646410.01836360.01060930.206465

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Omani Rial
1 VUV0.00319 OMR
5 VUV0.01593 OMR
10 VUV0.03185 OMR
20 VUV0.06370 OMR
50 VUV0.15925 OMR
100 VUV0.31851 OMR
250 VUV0.79627 OMR
500 VUV1.59254 OMR
1000 VUV3.18507 OMR
2000 VUV6.37014 OMR
5000 VUV15.92535 OMR
10000 VUV31.85070 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Vanuatu Vatu
1 OMR313.96400 VUV
5 OMR1569.82000 VUV
10 OMR3139.64000 VUV
20 OMR6279.28000 VUV
50 OMR15698.20000 VUV
100 OMR31396.40000 VUV
250 OMR78491.00000 VUV
500 OMR156982.00000 VUV
1000 OMR313964.00000 VUV
2000 OMR627928.00000 VUV
5000 OMR1569820.00000 VUV
10000 OMR3139640.00000 VUV