1,000 vuv
13.73 nzd

1.00000 VUV = 0.01373 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6774823.35731.148371.717731.25185104.3321.9159
1 SGD0.596133113.9240.684651.023990.74626962.19551.14213
1 ZAR0.04281320.071818310.04917040.07354140.05359574.466780.0820259
1 EUR0.87081.460620.337411.495641.0990.84281.6682

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / New Zealand Dollar
1 VUV0.01373 NZD
5 VUV0.06864 NZD
10 VUV0.13727 NZD
20 VUV0.27454 NZD
50 VUV0.68636 NZD
100 VUV1.37271 NZD
250 VUV3.43178 NZD
500 VUV6.86355 NZD
1000 VUV13.72710 NZD
2000 VUV27.45420 NZD
5000 VUV68.63550 NZD
10000 VUV137.27100 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NZD72.84830 VUV
5 NZD364.24150 VUV
10 NZD728.48300 VUV
20 NZD1456.96600 VUV
50 NZD3642.41500 VUV
100 NZD7284.83000 VUV
250 NZD18212.07500 VUV
500 NZD36424.15000 VUV
1000 NZD72848.30000 VUV
2000 NZD145696.60000 VUV
5000 NZD364241.50000 VUV
10000 NZD728483.00000 VUV