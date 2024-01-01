Vanuatu vatus to New Zealand dollars today

Convert VUV to NZD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = $0.01381 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 VUV to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01380.0140
Low0.01330.0133
Average0.01360.0136
Change2.47%-1.25%
View full history

1 VUV to NZD stats

The performance of VUV to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0138 and a 30 day low of 0.0133. This means the 30 day average was 0.0136. The change for VUV to NZD was 2.47.

The performance of VUV to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0140 and a 90 day low of 0.0133. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for VUV to NZD was -1.25.

Track market ratesView VUV to NZD chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9281.1981.7961.297109.0091.957
1 SGD0.584113.40.71.050.75863.7111.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7540.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.13711.4991.08290.9831.633

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / New Zealand Dollar
1 VUV0.01381 NZD
5 VUV0.06904 NZD
10 VUV0.13808 NZD
20 VUV0.27617 NZD
50 VUV0.69042 NZD
100 VUV1.38084 NZD
250 VUV3.45210 NZD
500 VUV6.90420 NZD
1000 VUV13.80840 NZD
2000 VUV27.61680 NZD
5000 VUV69.04200 NZD
10000 VUV138.08400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NZD72.41980 VUV
5 NZD362.09900 VUV
10 NZD724.19800 VUV
20 NZD1,448.39600 VUV
50 NZD3,620.99000 VUV
100 NZD7,241.98000 VUV
250 NZD18,104.95000 VUV
500 NZD36,209.90000 VUV
1000 NZD72,419.80000 VUV
2000 NZD144,839.60000 VUV
5000 NZD362,099.00000 VUV
10000 NZD724,198.00000 VUV