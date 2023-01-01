Vanuatu vatus to Japanese yen today
Convert VUV to JPY at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Vanuatu Vatu
|100 JPY
|81.13440 VUV
|1000 JPY
|811.34400 VUV
|1500 JPY
|1217.01600 VUV
|2000 JPY
|1622.68800 VUV
|3000 JPY
|2434.03200 VUV
|5000 JPY
|4056.72000 VUV
|5400 JPY
|4381.25760 VUV
|10000 JPY
|8113.44000 VUV
|15000 JPY
|12170.16000 VUV
|20000 JPY
|16226.88000 VUV
|25000 JPY
|20283.60000 VUV
|30000 JPY
|24340.32000 VUV