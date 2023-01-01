Vanuatu vatus to Swedish kronor today

Convert VUV to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
86.77 sek

1.00000 VUV = 0.08677 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6775823.35661.14851.717751.25155104.3071.91632
1 SGD0.596098113.92280.6846341.023950.74604662.1771.14232
1 ZAR0.04281450.071824710.04917370.07354480.05358454.465840.0820465
1 EUR0.87071.4606320.336111.495611.089790.81781.6685

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Swedish Krona
1 VUV0.08677 SEK
5 VUV0.43387 SEK
10 VUV0.86774 SEK
20 VUV1.73548 SEK
50 VUV4.33871 SEK
100 VUV8.67742 SEK
250 VUV21.69355 SEK
500 VUV43.38710 SEK
1000 VUV86.77420 SEK
2000 VUV173.54840 SEK
5000 VUV433.87100 SEK
10000 VUV867.74200 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SEK11.52420 VUV
5 SEK57.62100 VUV
10 SEK115.24200 VUV
20 SEK230.48400 VUV
50 SEK576.21000 VUV
100 SEK1152.42000 VUV
250 SEK2881.05000 VUV
500 SEK5762.10000 VUV
1000 SEK11524.20000 VUV
2000 SEK23048.40000 VUV
5000 SEK57621.00000 VUV
10000 SEK115242.00000 VUV