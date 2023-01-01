Vanuatu vatus to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert VUV to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
59.11 cny

1.00000 VUV = 0.05911 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 VUV0.05911 CNY
5 VUV0.29556 CNY
10 VUV0.59112 CNY
20 VUV1.18224 CNY
50 VUV2.95560 CNY
100 VUV5.91119 CNY
250 VUV14.77797 CNY
500 VUV29.55595 CNY
1000 VUV59.11190 CNY
2000 VUV118.22380 CNY
5000 VUV295.55950 CNY
10000 VUV591.11900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CNY16.91710 VUV
5 CNY84.58550 VUV
10 CNY169.17100 VUV
20 CNY338.34200 VUV
50 CNY845.85500 VUV
100 CNY1691.71000 VUV
250 CNY4229.27500 VUV
500 CNY8458.55000 VUV
1000 CNY16917.10000 VUV
2000 CNY33834.20000 VUV
5000 CNY84585.50000 VUV
10000 CNY169171.00000 VUV