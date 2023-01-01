Vanuatu vatus to CFP francs today

Convert VUV to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
907 xpf

1.00000 VUV = 0.90730 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / CFP Franc
1 VUV0.90730 XPF
5 VUV4.53648 XPF
10 VUV9.07297 XPF
20 VUV18.14594 XPF
50 VUV45.36485 XPF
100 VUV90.72970 XPF
250 VUV226.82425 XPF
500 VUV453.64850 XPF
1000 VUV907.29700 XPF
2000 VUV1814.59400 XPF
5000 VUV4536.48500 XPF
10000 VUV9072.97000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vanuatu Vatu
1 XPF1.10217 VUV
5 XPF5.51085 VUV
10 XPF11.02170 VUV
20 XPF22.04340 VUV
50 XPF55.10850 VUV
100 XPF110.21700 VUV
250 XPF275.54250 VUV
500 XPF551.08500 VUV
1000 XPF1102.17000 VUV
2000 XPF2204.34000 VUV
5000 XPF5510.85000 VUV
10000 XPF11021.70000 VUV