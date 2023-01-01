Vanuatu vatus to Mauritian rupees today

1000 vuv
365.68 mur

1.00000 VUV = 0.36568 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:11
Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6774823.35731.148371.717731.25185104.3321.9159
1 SGD0.596133113.9240.684651.023990.74626962.19551.14213
1 ZAR0.04281320.071818310.04917040.07354140.05359574.466780.0820259
1 EUR0.87081.460620.337411.495641.0990.84281.6682

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Mauritian Rupee
1 VUV0.36568 MUR
5 VUV1.82841 MUR
10 VUV3.65682 MUR
20 VUV7.31364 MUR
50 VUV18.28410 MUR
100 VUV36.56820 MUR
250 VUV91.42050 MUR
500 VUV182.84100 MUR
1000 VUV365.68200 MUR
2000 VUV731.36400 MUR
5000 VUV1828.41000 MUR
10000 VUV3656.82000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MUR2.73462 VUV
5 MUR13.67310 VUV
10 MUR27.34620 VUV
20 MUR54.69240 VUV
50 MUR136.73100 VUV
100 MUR273.46200 VUV
250 MUR683.65500 VUV
500 MUR1367.31000 VUV
1000 MUR2734.62000 VUV
2000 MUR5469.24000 VUV
5000 MUR13673.10000 VUV
10000 MUR27346.20000 VUV