Vanuatu vatus to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert VUV to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 vuv
689.43 btn

1.00000 VUV = 0.68943 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 VUV0.68943 BTN
5 VUV3.44715 BTN
10 VUV6.89431 BTN
20 VUV13.78862 BTN
50 VUV34.47155 BTN
100 VUV68.94310 BTN
250 VUV172.35775 BTN
500 VUV344.71550 BTN
1000 VUV689.43100 BTN
2000 VUV1378.86200 BTN
5000 VUV3447.15500 BTN
10000 VUV6894.31000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BTN1.45047 VUV
5 BTN7.25235 VUV
10 BTN14.50470 VUV
20 BTN29.00940 VUV
50 BTN72.52350 VUV
100 BTN145.04700 VUV
250 BTN362.61750 VUV
500 BTN725.23500 VUV
1000 BTN1450.47000 VUV
2000 BTN2900.94000 VUV
5000 BTN7252.35000 VUV
10000 BTN14504.70000 VUV