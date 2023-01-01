Vanuatu vatus to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert VUV to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
912.14 bdt

1.00000 VUV = 0.91214 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:16
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 VUV0.91214 BDT
5 VUV4.56068 BDT
10 VUV9.12137 BDT
20 VUV18.24274 BDT
50 VUV45.60685 BDT
100 VUV91.21370 BDT
250 VUV228.03425 BDT
500 VUV456.06850 BDT
1000 VUV912.13700 BDT
2000 VUV1824.27400 BDT
5000 VUV4560.68500 BDT
10000 VUV9121.37000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BDT1.09633 VUV
5 BDT5.48165 VUV
10 BDT10.96330 VUV
20 BDT21.92660 VUV
50 BDT54.81650 VUV
100 BDT109.63300 VUV
250 BDT274.08250 VUV
500 BDT548.16500 VUV
1000 BDT1096.33000 VUV
2000 BDT2192.66000 VUV
5000 BDT5481.65000 VUV
10000 BDT10963.30000 VUV