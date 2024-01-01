50 Bangladeshi takas to Vanuatu vatus

Convert BDT to VUV at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
52 vuv

Tk1.000 BDT = VT1.031 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03991.0399
Low1.01921.0186
Average1.02921.0272
Change1.02%-0.51%
View full history

1 BDT to VUV stats

The performance of BDT to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0399 and a 30 day low of 1.0192. This means the 30 day average was 1.0292. The change for BDT to VUV was 1.02.

The performance of BDT to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0399 and a 90 day low of 1.0186. This means the 90 day average was 1.0272. The change for BDT to VUV was -0.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2630.78483.961.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5250.85691.6761.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6470.51555.1990.9034.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BDT1.03074 VUV
5 BDT5.15370 VUV
10 BDT10.30740 VUV
20 BDT20.61480 VUV
50 BDT51.53700 VUV
100 BDT103.07400 VUV
250 BDT257.68500 VUV
500 BDT515.37000 VUV
1000 BDT1,030.74000 VUV
2000 BDT2,061.48000 VUV
5000 BDT5,153.70000 VUV
10000 BDT10,307.40000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 VUV0.97018 BDT
5 VUV4.85088 BDT
10 VUV9.70175 BDT
20 VUV19.40350 BDT
50 VUV48.50875 BDT
100 VUV97.01750 BDT
250 VUV242.54375 BDT
500 VUV485.08750 BDT
1000 VUV970.17500 BDT
2000 VUV1,940.35000 BDT
5000 VUV4,850.87500 BDT
10000 VUV9,701.75000 BDT