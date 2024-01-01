Vanuatu vatus to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert VUV to BDT

1,000 vuv
977.45 bdt

VT1.000 VUV = Tk0.9775 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:47
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 VUV0,97745 BDT
5 VUV4,88726 BDT
10 VUV9,77451 BDT
20 VUV19,54902 BDT
50 VUV48,87255 BDT
100 VUV97,74510 BDT
250 VUV244,36275 BDT
500 VUV488,72550 BDT
1000 VUV977,45100 BDT
2000 VUV1.954,90200 BDT
5000 VUV4.887,25500 BDT
10000 VUV9.774,51000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BDT1,02307 VUV
5 BDT5,11535 VUV
10 BDT10,23070 VUV
20 BDT20,46140 VUV
50 BDT51,15350 VUV
100 BDT102,30700 VUV
250 BDT255,76750 VUV
500 BDT511,53500 VUV
1000 BDT1.023,07000 VUV
2000 BDT2.046,14000 VUV
5000 BDT5.115,35000 VUV
10000 BDT10.230,70000 VUV