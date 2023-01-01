Vanuatu vatus to Turkish liras today

Convert VUV to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
238.38 try

1.00000 VUV = 0.23838 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6773223.35421.14851.717561.2515104.2941.91595
1 SGD0.596188113.92350.6847111.023990.74612962.17871.14227
1 ZAR0.04281880.071820910.04917660.07354380.05358774.465730.0820387
1 EUR0.87071.4604720.334911.49551.089790.81011.66825

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Turkish Lira
1 VUV0.23838 TRY
5 VUV1.19192 TRY
10 VUV2.38383 TRY
20 VUV4.76766 TRY
50 VUV11.91915 TRY
100 VUV23.83830 TRY
250 VUV59.59575 TRY
500 VUV119.19150 TRY
1000 VUV238.38300 TRY
2000 VUV476.76600 TRY
5000 VUV1191.91500 TRY
10000 VUV2383.83000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vanuatu Vatu
1 TRY4.19494 VUV
5 TRY20.97470 VUV
10 TRY41.94940 VUV
20 TRY83.89880 VUV
50 TRY209.74700 VUV
100 TRY419.49400 VUV
250 TRY1048.73500 VUV
500 TRY2097.47000 VUV
1000 TRY4194.94000 VUV
2000 TRY8389.88000 VUV
5000 TRY20974.70000 VUV
10000 TRY41949.40000 VUV