1 thousand Turkish liras to Vanuatu vatus

Convert TRY to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
4,134 vuv

1.00000 TRY = 4.13406 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Vanuatu Vatu
1 TRY4.13406 VUV
5 TRY20.67030 VUV
10 TRY41.34060 VUV
20 TRY82.68120 VUV
50 TRY206.70300 VUV
100 TRY413.40600 VUV
250 TRY1033.51500 VUV
500 TRY2067.03000 VUV
1000 TRY4134.06000 VUV
2000 TRY8268.12000 VUV
5000 TRY20670.30000 VUV
10000 TRY41340.60000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Turkish Lira
1 VUV0.24189 TRY
5 VUV1.20947 TRY
10 VUV2.41893 TRY
20 VUV4.83786 TRY
50 VUV12.09465 TRY
100 VUV24.18930 TRY
250 VUV60.47325 TRY
500 VUV120.94650 TRY
1000 VUV241.89300 TRY
2000 VUV483.78600 TRY
5000 VUV1209.46500 TRY
10000 VUV2418.93000 TRY