Vanuatu vatus to Aruban florins today

Convert VUV to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
14.97 awg

1.00000 VUV = 0.01497 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Aruban Florin
1 VUV0.01497 AWG
5 VUV0.07487 AWG
10 VUV0.14975 AWG
20 VUV0.29950 AWG
50 VUV0.74874 AWG
100 VUV1.49748 AWG
250 VUV3.74370 AWG
500 VUV7.48740 AWG
1000 VUV14.97480 AWG
2000 VUV29.94960 AWG
5000 VUV74.87400 AWG
10000 VUV149.74800 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Vanuatu Vatu
1 AWG66.77900 VUV
5 AWG333.89500 VUV
10 AWG667.79000 VUV
20 AWG1335.58000 VUV
50 AWG3338.95000 VUV
100 AWG6677.90000 VUV
250 AWG16694.75000 VUV
500 AWG33389.50000 VUV
1000 AWG66779.00000 VUV
2000 AWG133558.00000 VUV
5000 AWG333895.00000 VUV
10000 AWG667790.00000 VUV