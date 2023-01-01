Vanuatu vatus to Chilean pesos today

Convert VUV to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
7,190 clp

1.00000 VUV = 7.18996 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090390.86671.495891.668150.963918.7641
1 GBP1.1483711.252104.3431.717741.915541.1069121.5469
1 USD0.917150.798722183.3411.3721.529990.884117.21
1 INR0.01100510.009583780.011998910.01646250.01835820.01060820.206501

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Chilean Peso
1 VUV7.18996 CLP
5 VUV35.94980 CLP
10 VUV71.89960 CLP
20 VUV143.79920 CLP
50 VUV359.49800 CLP
100 VUV718.99600 CLP
250 VUV1797.49000 CLP
500 VUV3594.98000 CLP
1000 VUV7189.96000 CLP
2000 VUV14379.92000 CLP
5000 VUV35949.80000 CLP
10000 VUV71899.60000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CLP0.13908 VUV
5 CLP0.69542 VUV
10 CLP1.39083 VUV
20 CLP2.78166 VUV
50 CLP6.95415 VUV
100 CLP13.90830 VUV
250 CLP34.77075 VUV
500 CLP69.54150 VUV
1000 CLP139.08300 VUV
2000 CLP278.16600 VUV
5000 CLP695.41500 VUV
10000 CLP1390.83000 VUV