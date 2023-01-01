Vanuatu vatus to Qatari rials today

Convert VUV to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
30.16 qar

1.00000 VUV = 0.03016 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6774623.361.14851.717571.2516104.3051.91611
1 SGD0.596141113.92580.6846481.023910.74612962.18061.14227
1 ZAR0.04280820.07180910.04916390.07352620.05357894.465120.0820251
1 EUR0.87071.460620.340111.495531.089890.82121.6684

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Qatari Rial
1 VUV0.03016 QAR
5 VUV0.15078 QAR
10 VUV0.30156 QAR
20 VUV0.60313 QAR
50 VUV1.50782 QAR
100 VUV3.01564 QAR
250 VUV7.53910 QAR
500 VUV15.07820 QAR
1000 VUV30.15640 QAR
2000 VUV60.31280 QAR
5000 VUV150.78200 QAR
10000 VUV301.56400 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Vanuatu Vatu
1 QAR33.16050 VUV
5 QAR165.80250 VUV
10 QAR331.60500 VUV
20 QAR663.21000 VUV
50 QAR1658.02500 VUV
100 QAR3316.05000 VUV
250 QAR8290.12500 VUV
500 QAR16580.25000 VUV
1000 QAR33160.50000 VUV
2000 QAR66321.00000 VUV
5000 QAR165802.50000 VUV
10000 QAR331605.00000 VUV