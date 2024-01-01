Vanuatu vatus to Qatari rials today

Convert VUV to QAR at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = QR0.03019 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 VUV to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03090.0309
Low0.03020.0299
Average0.03060.0305
Change-1.76%0.56%
View full history

1 VUV to QAR stats

The performance of VUV to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0309 and a 30 day low of 0.0302. This means the 30 day average was 0.0306. The change for VUV to QAR was -1.76.

The performance of VUV to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0309 and a 90 day low of 0.0299. This means the 90 day average was 0.0305. The change for VUV to QAR was 0.56.

Track market ratesView VUV to QAR chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.951.1981.7961.297109.0141.957
1 SGD0.584113.410.71.0490.75863.6991.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0564.750.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.15311.4991.08290.9761.633

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Qatari Rial
1 VUV0.03019 QAR
5 VUV0.15097 QAR
10 VUV0.30194 QAR
20 VUV0.60388 QAR
50 VUV1.50969 QAR
100 VUV3.01938 QAR
250 VUV7.54845 QAR
500 VUV15.09690 QAR
1000 VUV30.19380 QAR
2000 VUV60.38760 QAR
5000 VUV150.96900 QAR
10000 VUV301.93800 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Vanuatu Vatu
1 QAR33.11940 VUV
5 QAR165.59700 VUV
10 QAR331.19400 VUV
20 QAR662.38800 VUV
50 QAR1,655.97000 VUV
100 QAR3,311.94000 VUV
250 QAR8,279.85000 VUV
500 QAR16,559.70000 VUV
1000 QAR33,119.40000 VUV
2000 QAR66,238.80000 VUV
5000 QAR165,597.00000 VUV
10000 QAR331,194.00000 VUV