Vanuatu vatus to Philippine pesos today

Convert VUV to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 vuv
459.86 php

1.00000 VUV = 0.45986 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:30
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Philippine Peso
1 VUV0.45986 PHP
5 VUV2.29929 PHP
10 VUV4.59857 PHP
20 VUV9.19714 PHP
50 VUV22.99285 PHP
100 VUV45.98570 PHP
250 VUV114.96425 PHP
500 VUV229.92850 PHP
1000 VUV459.85700 PHP
2000 VUV919.71400 PHP
5000 VUV2299.28500 PHP
10000 VUV4598.57000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PHP2.17459 VUV
5 PHP10.87295 VUV
10 PHP21.74590 VUV
20 PHP43.49180 VUV
50 PHP108.72950 VUV
100 PHP217.45900 VUV
250 PHP543.64750 VUV
500 PHP1087.29500 VUV
1000 PHP2174.59000 VUV
2000 PHP4349.18000 VUV
5000 PHP10872.95000 VUV
10000 PHP21745.90000 VUV