Vanuatu vatus to Nigerian nairas today

Convert VUV to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
6,762.52 ngn

1.00000 VUV = 6.76252 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:29
Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6774823.35731.148371.717731.25185104.3321.9159
1 SGD0.596133113.9240.684651.023990.74626962.19551.14213
1 ZAR0.04281320.071818310.04917040.07354140.05359574.466780.0820259
1 EUR0.87081.460620.337411.495641.0990.84281.6682

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Nigerian Naira
1 VUV6.76252 NGN
5 VUV33.81260 NGN
10 VUV67.62520 NGN
20 VUV135.25040 NGN
50 VUV338.12600 NGN
100 VUV676.25200 NGN
250 VUV1690.63000 NGN
500 VUV3381.26000 NGN
1000 VUV6762.52000 NGN
2000 VUV13525.04000 NGN
5000 VUV33812.60000 NGN
10000 VUV67625.20000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vanuatu Vatu
1 NGN0.14787 VUV
5 NGN0.73937 VUV
10 NGN1.47874 VUV
20 NGN2.95748 VUV
50 NGN7.39370 VUV
100 NGN14.78740 VUV
250 NGN36.96850 VUV
500 NGN73.93700 VUV
1000 NGN147.87400 VUV
2000 NGN295.74800 VUV
5000 NGN739.37000 VUV
10000 NGN1478.74000 VUV