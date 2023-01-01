Vanuatu vatus to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert VUV to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
97.13 ghs

1.00000 VUV = 0.09713 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.090390.85691.495891.668020.963918.76
1 GBP1.148511.25215104.3441.717951.915631.1070421.5449
1 USD0.91720.798626183.3321.3721.529870.884117.2063
1 INR0.01100630.009583670.012000210.01646430.01835870.01060940.206479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 VUV0.09713 GHS
5 VUV0.48565 GHS
10 VUV0.97129 GHS
20 VUV1.94258 GHS
50 VUV4.85645 GHS
100 VUV9.71291 GHS
250 VUV24.28227 GHS
500 VUV48.56455 GHS
1000 VUV97.12910 GHS
2000 VUV194.25820 GHS
5000 VUV485.64550 GHS
10000 VUV971.29100 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GHS10.29560 VUV
5 GHS51.47800 VUV
10 GHS102.95600 VUV
20 GHS205.91200 VUV
50 GHS514.78000 VUV
100 GHS1029.56000 VUV
250 GHS2573.90000 VUV
500 GHS5147.80000 VUV
1000 GHS10295.60000 VUV
2000 GHS20591.20000 VUV
5000 GHS51478.00000 VUV
10000 GHS102956.00000 VUV