Convert VUV to GHS at the real exchange rate

Vanuatu vatus to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 vuv
118.73 ghs

VT1.000 VUV = GH¢0.1187 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72423.5111.1871.7531.275106.5551.925
1 SGD0.58113.6410.6891.0170.7461.8221.117
1 ZAR0.0430.07310.0510.0750.0544.5320.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.79911.4761.07489.7321.621

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 VUV0,11873 GHS
5 VUV0,59367 GHS
10 VUV1,18734 GHS
20 VUV2,37468 GHS
50 VUV5,93670 GHS
100 VUV11,87340 GHS
250 VUV29,68350 GHS
500 VUV59,36700 GHS
1000 VUV118,73400 GHS
2000 VUV237,46800 GHS
5000 VUV593,67000 GHS
10000 VUV1.187,34000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GHS8,42221 VUV
5 GHS42,11105 VUV
10 GHS84,22210 VUV
20 GHS168,44420 VUV
50 GHS421,11050 VUV
100 GHS842,22100 VUV
250 GHS2.105,55250 VUV
500 GHS4.211,10500 VUV
1000 GHS8.422,21000 VUV
2000 GHS16.844,42000 VUV
5000 GHS42.111,05000 VUV
10000 GHS84.222,10000 VUV