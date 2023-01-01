Vanuatu vatus to Jamaican dollars today

Convert VUV to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
1,288.49 jmd

1.00000 VUV = 1.28849 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870751.0901590.85091.49591.66830.963918.7589
1 GBP1.1484411.25195104.3351.717931.915911.1069821.5431
1 USD0.91730.798754183.3381.37221.530340.884217.2076
1 INR0.0110070.009584510.011999310.01646550.0183630.01060980.20648

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jamaican Dollar
1 VUV1.28849 JMD
5 VUV6.44245 JMD
10 VUV12.88490 JMD
20 VUV25.76980 JMD
50 VUV64.42450 JMD
100 VUV128.84900 JMD
250 VUV322.12250 JMD
500 VUV644.24500 JMD
1000 VUV1288.49000 JMD
2000 VUV2576.98000 JMD
5000 VUV6442.45000 JMD
10000 VUV12884.90000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JMD0.77610 VUV
5 JMD3.88051 VUV
10 JMD7.76101 VUV
20 JMD15.52202 VUV
50 JMD38.80505 VUV
100 JMD77.61010 VUV
250 JMD194.02525 VUV
500 JMD388.05050 VUV
1000 JMD776.10100 VUV
2000 JMD1552.20200 VUV
5000 JMD3880.50500 VUV
10000 JMD7761.01000 VUV