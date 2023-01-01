Vanuatu vatus to Ugandan shillings today

Convert VUV to UGX at the real exchange rate

1000 vuv
31331 ugx

1.00000 VUV = 31.33120 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ugandan Shilling
1 VUV31.33120 UGX
5 VUV156.65600 UGX
10 VUV313.31200 UGX
20 VUV626.62400 UGX
50 VUV1566.56000 UGX
100 VUV3133.12000 UGX
250 VUV7832.80000 UGX
500 VUV15665.60000 UGX
1000 VUV31331.20000 UGX
2000 VUV62662.40000 UGX
5000 VUV156656.00000 UGX
10000 VUV313312.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 UGX0.03192 VUV
5 UGX0.15959 VUV
10 UGX0.31917 VUV
20 UGX0.63834 VUV
50 UGX1.59585 VUV
100 UGX3.19171 VUV
250 UGX7.97927 VUV
500 UGX15.95855 VUV
1000 UGX31.91710 VUV
2000 UGX63.83420 VUV
5000 UGX159.58550 VUV
10000 UGX319.17100 VUV