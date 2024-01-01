Vanuatu vatus to Ugandan shillings today

Convert VUV to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
31,056 ugx

VT1.000 VUV = Ush31.06 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ugandan Shilling
1 VUV31,05600 UGX
5 VUV155,28000 UGX
10 VUV310,56000 UGX
20 VUV621,12000 UGX
50 VUV1.552,80000 UGX
100 VUV3.105,60000 UGX
250 VUV7.764,00000 UGX
500 VUV15.528,00000 UGX
1000 VUV31.056,00000 UGX
2000 VUV62.112,00000 UGX
5000 VUV155.280,00000 UGX
10000 VUV310.560,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 UGX0,03220 VUV
5 UGX0,16100 VUV
10 UGX0,32200 VUV
20 UGX0,64400 VUV
50 UGX1,60999 VUV
100 UGX3,21999 VUV
250 UGX8,04998 VUV
500 UGX16,09995 VUV
1000 UGX32,19990 VUV
2000 UGX64,39980 VUV
5000 UGX160,99950 VUV
10000 UGX321,99900 VUV