Convert UGX to VUV at the real exchange rate

100 Ugandan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

100 ugx
3 vuv

Ush1.000 UGX = VT0.03224 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 UGX0,03224 VUV
5 UGX0,16121 VUV
10 UGX0,32241 VUV
20 UGX0,64482 VUV
50 UGX1,61206 VUV
100 UGX3,22411 VUV
250 UGX8,06028 VUV
500 UGX16,12055 VUV
1000 UGX32,24110 VUV
2000 UGX64,48220 VUV
5000 UGX161,20550 VUV
10000 UGX322,41100 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Ugandan Shilling
1 VUV31,01630 UGX
5 VUV155,08150 UGX
10 VUV310,16300 UGX
20 VUV620,32600 UGX
50 VUV1.550,81500 UGX
100 VUV3.101,63000 UGX
250 VUV7.754,07500 UGX
500 VUV15.508,15000 UGX
1000 VUV31.016,30000 UGX
2000 VUV62.032,60000 UGX
5000 VUV155.081,50000 UGX
10000 VUV310.163,00000 UGX