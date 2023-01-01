Vanuatu vatus to Lebanese pounds today

Convert VUV to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 vuv
124348 lbp

1.00000 VUV = 124.34800 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.6772823.35351.148371.717711.25175104.321.91604
1 SGD0.596203113.92340.6846441.024110.74629762.19561.14235
1 ZAR0.04282010.071821410.04917210.07355270.05364.466970.0820451
1 EUR0.87081.4606120.336711.495821.0900590.84371.66853

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Lebanese Pound
1 VUV124.34800 LBP
5 VUV621.74000 LBP
10 VUV1243.48000 LBP
20 VUV2486.96000 LBP
50 VUV6217.40000 LBP
100 VUV12434.80000 LBP
250 VUV31087.00000 LBP
500 VUV62174.00000 LBP
1000 VUV124348.00000 LBP
2000 VUV248696.00000 LBP
5000 VUV621740.00000 LBP
10000 VUV1243480.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 LBP0.00804 VUV
5 LBP0.04021 VUV
10 LBP0.08042 VUV
20 LBP0.16084 VUV
50 LBP0.40210 VUV
100 LBP0.80419 VUV
250 LBP2.01048 VUV
500 LBP4.02096 VUV
1000 LBP8.04192 VUV
2000 LBP16.08384 VUV
5000 LBP40.20960 VUV
10000 LBP80.41920 VUV