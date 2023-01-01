Vanuatu Vatu (VUV)

Currency name

Vanuatu Vatu

VT

VUV exchange rates

 GBP SGD ZAR EUR CAD USD INR AUD
From VUV0.00661 0.01108 0.15084 0.00756 0.01131 0.00823 0.68491 0.01268
To VUV151.23700 90.28460 6.62937 132.27000 88.41870 121.50500 1.46005 78.83850

