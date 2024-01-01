Vanuatu vatus to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert VUV to XOF at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = CFA5.022 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
VUV to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 VUV to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.04695.0469
Low4.95844.9080
Average5.01604.9758
Change1.08%0.95%
1 VUV to XOF stats

The performance of VUV to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0469 and a 30 day low of 4.9584. This means the 30 day average was 5.0160. The change for VUV to XOF was 1.08.

The performance of VUV to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0469 and a 90 day low of 4.9080. This means the 90 day average was 4.9758. The change for VUV to XOF was 0.95.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 VUV5.02249 XOF
5 VUV25.11245 XOF
10 VUV50.22490 XOF
20 VUV100.44980 XOF
50 VUV251.12450 XOF
100 VUV502.24900 XOF
250 VUV1,255.62250 XOF
500 VUV2,511.24500 XOF
1000 VUV5,022.49000 XOF
2000 VUV10,044.98000 XOF
5000 VUV25,112.45000 XOF
10000 VUV50,224.90000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vanuatu Vatu
1 XOF0.19910 VUV
5 XOF0.99552 VUV
10 XOF1.99104 VUV
20 XOF3.98208 VUV
50 XOF9.95520 VUV
100 XOF19.91040 VUV
250 XOF49.77600 VUV
500 XOF99.55200 VUV
1000 XOF199.10400 VUV
2000 XOF398.20800 VUV
5000 XOF995.52000 VUV
10000 XOF1,991.04000 VUV