Vanuatu vatu to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 5.022 today, reflecting a -0.303% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.365% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 5.065 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 5.012 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.184% decrease in value.