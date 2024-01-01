Vanuatu vatus to Hungarian forints today

Convert VUV to HUF at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = Ft3.085 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
VUV to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 VUV to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.09913.0991
Low2.99312.9453
Average3.05893.0062
Change3.05%4.03%
1 VUV to HUF stats

The performance of VUV to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0991 and a 30 day low of 2.9931. This means the 30 day average was 3.0589. The change for VUV to HUF was 3.05.

The performance of VUV to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0991 and a 90 day low of 2.9453. This means the 90 day average was 3.0062. The change for VUV to HUF was 4.03.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.7109322.93241.197981.796051.29665109.0171.95795
1 SGD0.584478113.40350.7002011.049750.75786363.71781.14438
1 ZAR0.04360640.074607510.05224020.07831950.05654244.753830.085379
1 EUR0.834741.4281619.142311.499221.0823590.99931.63435

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Hungarian Forint
1 VUV3.08499 HUF
5 VUV15.42495 HUF
10 VUV30.84990 HUF
20 VUV61.69980 HUF
50 VUV154.24950 HUF
100 VUV308.49900 HUF
250 VUV771.24750 HUF
500 VUV1542.49500 HUF
1000 VUV3084.99000 HUF
2000 VUV6169.98000 HUF
5000 VUV15424.95000 HUF
10000 VUV30849.90000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Vanuatu Vatu
2000 HUF648.30200 VUV
5000 HUF1620.75500 VUV
10000 HUF3241.51000 VUV
15000 HUF4862.26500 VUV
20000 HUF6483.02000 VUV
30000 HUF9724.53000 VUV
40000 HUF12966.04000 VUV
50000 HUF16207.55000 VUV
60000 HUF19449.06000 VUV
100000 HUF32415.10000 VUV
150000 HUF48622.65000 VUV
200000 HUF64830.20000 VUV