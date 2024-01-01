Vanuatu vatus to Guernsey pounds today

Convert VUV to GGP at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = £0.006387 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
VUV to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GGP
1 VUV to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0065
Low0.00630.0063
Average0.00640.0064
Change0.87%-0.18%
1 VUV to GGP stats

The performance of VUV to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0063. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for VUV to GGP was 0.87.

The performance of VUV to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0063. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for VUV to GGP was -0.18.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9281.1981.7961.297109.0071.958
1 SGD0.585113.4020.71.050.75863.7141.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7540.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.1411.4991.08290.9981.634

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Guernsey pound
1 VUV0.00639 GGP
5 VUV0.03194 GGP
10 VUV0.06387 GGP
20 VUV0.12775 GGP
50 VUV0.31937 GGP
100 VUV0.63874 GGP
250 VUV1.59685 GGP
500 VUV3.19370 GGP
1000 VUV6.38740 GGP
2000 VUV12.77480 GGP
5000 VUV31.93700 GGP
10000 VUV63.87400 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GGP156.55800 VUV
5 GGP782.79000 VUV
10 GGP1,565.58000 VUV
20 GGP3,131.16000 VUV
50 GGP7,827.90000 VUV
100 GGP15,655.80000 VUV
250 GGP39,139.50000 VUV
500 GGP78,279.00000 VUV
1000 GGP156,558.00000 VUV
2000 GGP313,116.00000 VUV
5000 GGP782,790.00000 VUV
10000 GGP1,565,580.00000 VUV