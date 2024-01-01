Vanuatu vatus to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert VUV to VND at the real exchange rate
VUV to VND conversion chart
1 VUV = 210.35000 VND
0
|1 VUV to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|210.9870
|210.9870
|Low
|207.3150
|205.2500
|Average
|208.6242
|207.9697
|Change
|1.46%
|0.89%
|View full history
1 VUV to VND stats
The performance of VUV to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 210.9870 and a 30 day low of 207.3150. This means the 30 day average was 208.6242. The change for VUV to VND was 1.46.
The performance of VUV to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 210.9870 and a 90 day low of 205.2500. This means the 90 day average was 207.9697. The change for VUV to VND was 0.89.
|Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Vietnamese Dong
|1 VUV
|210.35000 VND
|5 VUV
|1,051.75000 VND
|10 VUV
|2,103.50000 VND
|20 VUV
|4,207.00000 VND
|50 VUV
|10,517.50000 VND
|100 VUV
|21,035.00000 VND
|250 VUV
|52,587.50000 VND
|500 VUV
|105,175.00000 VND
|1000 VUV
|210,350.00000 VND
|2000 VUV
|420,700.00000 VND
|5000 VUV
|1,051,750.00000 VND
|10000 VUV
|2,103,500.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Vanuatu Vatu
|1000 VND
|4.75397 VUV
|2000 VND
|9.50794 VUV
|5000 VND
|23.76985 VUV
|10000 VND
|47.53970 VUV
|20000 VND
|95.07940 VUV
|50000 VND
|237.69850 VUV
|100000 VND
|475.39700 VUV
|200000 VND
|950.79400 VUV
|500000 VND
|2,376.98500 VUV
|1000000 VND
|4,753.97000 VUV
|2000000 VND
|9,507.94000 VUV
|5000000 VND
|23,769.85000 VUV