1 Vanuatu vatu to Vietnamese dongs

Convert VUV to VND at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ₫210.4 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:37
VUV to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

VND
1 VUV to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High210.9870210.9870
Low207.3150205.2500
Average208.6242207.9697
Change1.46%0.89%
1 VUV to VND stats

The performance of VUV to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 210.9870 and a 30 day low of 207.3150. This means the 30 day average was 208.6242. The change for VUV to VND was 1.46.

The performance of VUV to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 210.9870 and a 90 day low of 205.2500. This means the 90 day average was 207.9697. The change for VUV to VND was 0.89.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Vietnamese Dong
1 VUV210.35000 VND
5 VUV1,051.75000 VND
10 VUV2,103.50000 VND
20 VUV4,207.00000 VND
50 VUV10,517.50000 VND
100 VUV21,035.00000 VND
250 VUV52,587.50000 VND
500 VUV105,175.00000 VND
1000 VUV210,350.00000 VND
2000 VUV420,700.00000 VND
5000 VUV1,051,750.00000 VND
10000 VUV2,103,500.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Vanuatu Vatu
1000 VND4.75397 VUV
2000 VND9.50794 VUV
5000 VND23.76985 VUV
10000 VND47.53970 VUV
20000 VND95.07940 VUV
50000 VND237.69850 VUV
100000 VND475.39700 VUV
200000 VND950.79400 VUV
500000 VND2,376.98500 VUV
1000000 VND4,753.97000 VUV
2000000 VND9,507.94000 VUV
5000000 VND23,769.85000 VUV