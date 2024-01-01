2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Vanuatu vatus

Convert VND to VUV at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = VT0.004754 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:13
VND to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VUV
1 VND to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00480.0049
Low0.00470.0047
Average0.00480.0048
Change-1.44%-0.88%
1 VND to VUV stats

The performance of VND to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0048 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for VND to VUV was -1.44.

The performance of VND to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0049 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for VND to VUV was -0.88.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Vanuatu Vatu
1000 VND4.75394 VUV
2000 VND9.50788 VUV
5000 VND23.76970 VUV
10000 VND47.53940 VUV
20000 VND95.07880 VUV
50000 VND237.69700 VUV
100000 VND475.39400 VUV
200000 VND950.78800 VUV
500000 VND2,376.97000 VUV
1000000 VND4,753.94000 VUV
2000000 VND9,507.88000 VUV
5000000 VND23,769.70000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Vietnamese Dong
1 VUV210.35200 VND
5 VUV1,051.76000 VND
10 VUV2,103.52000 VND
20 VUV4,207.04000 VND
50 VUV10,517.60000 VND
100 VUV21,035.20000 VND
250 VUV52,588.00000 VND
500 VUV105,176.00000 VND
1000 VUV210,352.00000 VND
2000 VUV420,704.00000 VND
5000 VUV1,051,760.00000 VND
10000 VUV2,103,520.00000 VND